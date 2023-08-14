US congressmen call on world leaders to stand by Bangladesh amid Rohingya crisis

A delegation from the United States congress on Monday (14 August) visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Nupa Alam/TBS

A delegation from the United States congress, who visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar on Monday, called on world leaders to stand beside Bangladesh in dealing with the Rohingya crisis and repatriation process.

The delegation includes representatives Richard McCormick, a republican, and Ed Case, a member of the ruling democratic party of the United States.

Comprising 11 members, the delegation's visit aimed to gain insights into the conditions and challenges faced by the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with officials concerned at the office of the Commissioner for Refugees and Repatriation in Cox's Bazar this evening, the two US representatives said they would work on increasing humanitarian aid for the Rohingyas.

A delegation from the United States congress on Monday (14 August) visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Nupa Alam/TBS

They thanked the Bangladesh government and the people for providing shelter and management to the Rohingyas.

Ed Case, a member of the ruling democratic party of the United States, said he spoke with the Rohingyas during his visit about how their food aid was reduced, and their education system and current life.

The Rohingyas demanded to be sent back to their homeland, Myanmar, he said.

"These issues should be reported to the US government formally. Bangladesh has set an example of humanity by sheltering more than one million Rohingyas. I sincerely thank the government and people of Bangladesh for this."

Another member of the delegation, Richard McCormick, a republican, also said the information obtained from talks with officials involved in Rohingya management, will be presented in a report.

"Bangladesh really deserves praise for the Rohingya crisis," he said, calling upon all the countries of the world to stand by Bangladesh as one to overcome this crisis.

They arrived at the Cox's Bazar airport this morning and headed to the Rohingya camps this morning.

In the afternoon, the congressional delegates were scheduled to hold discussion with a representative delegation from the Rohingya community at the Kutupalong camp.

The delegation engaged in discussions with officials from various United Nations bodies, including the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), at the Rohingya Refugees Inter-Sector Coordination Group office at 9 am, said Additional Commissioner of Refugee Relief and Repatriation Office Shamsud Douza Nayan.

They visited the Rohingya refugee camp around 11:30 am. The itinerary included visits to key locations within the camp, such as the registration program in Camp no 12, the learning centre for refugees in Camp no 11, and the e-voucher centre operated by the United Nations' World Food Programme.

Later, Chairman of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights Mohammad Jobair handed over a letter to the delegation.

Mohammad Zobair said the letter called for refugees to be sent back to Myanmar citing difficulties faced while living as refugees.