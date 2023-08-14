US Congress delegation visits Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 12:53 pm

The Congress delegation will visit the Rohingya refugee camps during their visit to Cox's Bazar and observe the overall situation including the financial condition of the Rohingyas.

A delegation of the United States Congress visited Rohingya camps in Cox&#039;s Bazar on 14 August. Photo: TBS
A delegation of the United States Congress visited Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar on 14 August. Photo: TBS

A delegation of the United States Congress has visited Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar today.

The 11-member delegation, led by congressmen Ed Keyes and Richard McCormick, arrived at Cox's Bazar Airport on Monday (14 August) morning and went to Rohingya camp number 12 and at around 11:40am.

"The Congress delegation exchanged views with the officials of various UN organisations including the United Nations Refugee Agency UNHCR, and the International Migration Organisation at the office of the Rohingya Refugees Inter Sector Coordination Group in Cox's Bazar. Later, around 11:30am, the Congress delegation visited the Rohingya refugee camp. There, the delegation visited the Rohingya registration programme at camp number 12, the learning centre for refugees at camp number 11, and the e-voucher centre managed by the United Nations World Food Programme. In the afternoon, the Congress delegation will hold an exchange of views with a delegation of the Rohingya community at the Kutupalong camp," Additional Commissioner of Refugee Relief and Repatriation Office, Samsudozza Nayan said.

In the afternoon, there will be a meeting with government officials at the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Office located in Cox's Bazar.

