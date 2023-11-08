US condemns violence against RMG protesters

The United States on Wednesday (8 November) condemned violence against workers in Bangladesh protesting over the minimum wage.

"We were saddened by the reported killing by police last week of Rasel Howlader, a 26-year-old factory worker and union member from Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation," the US State Department also said in a press statement.

"Additionally, we mourn the loss of Imran Hossain, a 32-year-old worker who died in a fire set by protestors inside a Dhaka factory. We extend our condolences to their families and the greater labour communities," it added.

The US State Department also expressed concern about the ongoing repression of workers and trade unionists and condemned the "criminalisation of legitimate worker and trade union activities."

"We call on the government of Bangladesh to protect workers' right to peaceful protest and investigate allegations of false criminal charges against workers and labour leaders," it said in the press statement.

Meanwhile, the press statement commended the "members of the private sector who have endorsed union proposals for a reasonable wage increase."

"The United States urges the tripartite process to revisit the minimum wage decision to ensure that it addresses the growing economic pressures faced by workers and their families," it stated.

Furthermore, it called on governments to ensure workers are able to exercise their rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining without fear of violence, reprisal, or intimidation.

"Through our work in Bangladesh and globally, we are firmly committed to advancing these fundamental human rights."