US condemns intimidation of journos in Bangladesh, calls for press freedom

The United States has expressed "strong objections" to the harassment and intimidation of journalists in Bangladesh, reaffirming its support for a free and independent media.

"We object to any efforts to harass or intimidate journalists to prevent them from conducting their important work," US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said in response to a question regarding the Bangladesh Police Service Association's recent threatening statement aimed at media outlets reporting on police corruption.

During a regular briefing at the US State Department on Monday (24 June), a journalist asked Miller whether the US would take any action to address the issue, noting that a leading English daily newspaper editor in Bangladesh publicly admitted that they are unable to publish known stories of corruption.

In response, Miller stressed the US's commitment to press freedom and the essential role of journalists in ensuring government accountability.

"We strongly support the role of a free and independent media in maintaining effective democratic institutions and promoting government transparency," he said.

The Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) recently issued a strong statement denouncing what it described as a smear campaign by certain media outlets against current and former police members. The association asserted that these reports were exaggerated, partial, and intentionally misleading.

The statement comes amid the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) investigation into the assets of former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family, following a number of media reports on allegations against him of accumulating illegal wealth.

Bangladesh ranked 165th among 180 countries in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index, placing at the bottom among the South Asian nations after Afghanistan.

The country scored 27.64 out of 100 in the 2024 index published Friday (3 May) by the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day. Bangladesh's score last year was higher at 35.31 (rank 163rd).

In 2022, Bangladesh's position was 162nd with a score of 36.63. It ranked 152nd with a score of 50.29 in the 2021 index.