US committed to continue support for Rohingya response in Bangladesh: USAID

"I understand that the UN and their Joint Response Plan do not meet the governments' (Bangladesh) all of the funding that they want for this crisis. And there are many other crises going around the world too," she added.  

USAID’s Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman attends a media briefing on Wednesday at The American Center on her 5 days’ Bangladesh visit.Photo: Courtesy
USAID’s Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman attends a media briefing on Wednesday at The American Center on her 5 days’ Bangladesh visit.Photo: Courtesy

USAID's Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman said that the United States is committed to continuing its support for the Rohingya response in Bangladesh, though "the Ukraine crisis is affecting humanitarian issues in an unprecedented way around the world".

She made the comment during a media briefing on Wednesday at The American Center on her 5 days' Bangladesh visit.

Regarding a question, is she fears that Ukraine crisis can affects the Rohingya funding which is already shrinks year by year, Coleman said, "There is a very principle approach that we take towards humanitarian response and making sure that the refugees who are here receive the basic needs to meet is a priority for us."

"I understand that the UN and their Joint Response Plan do not meet the governments' (Bangladesh) all of the funding that they want for this crisis. And there are many other crises going around the world too," she added.  

Mentioning the crisis either in Africa, or in South America, she said, "There are many different crises like this. The US faces a leadership role around the world in addressing those crises, supporting response and organizing other donors and trying to lead. You have seen other countries here have been very active in supporting the response."

Focusing on the Ukraine issue, she said that the crisis is going on right now in Europe, the Ukraine as people are displaced and there needs a very big response.

 "So this is a very big global issue that is affecting humanitarian issues around the world. And we are working closely with our comrades to ensure that the generosity of the American people rises again to meet this unprecedented challenge in the world by adding additional funds so that we can deal with the food crisis that has resulted from Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine," she added. 

Coleman also mentioned that they work with their ASEAN member states to push for a peaceful resolution to Myanmar.

"But do I see any prospect of repatriation of rohingya- no, I do not. We must be hopeful that there will be a day when they return but it's not on the horizon," she said.

Raising concern about Bhasanchar, she said, "We keen with some concerns about Bhasanchar. It is very remote, it is hard to reach and we heard some concern about the voluntariness of people going there, about the lack of some basic services there."

She, however, mentioned that she had some good conversations with Bangladesh authorities about the peoples' livelihood ability in Bhasanchar.    

Deputy Administrator Coleman is visiting Bangladesh from 7-11 May, 2022.

On Wednesday, she shared her impressions from her visit to observe US humanitarian assistance programming in response to the Rohingya refugee crisis.

She also highlighted key successes from USAID's 50 years of partnership with Bangladesh in improving health, education, agriculture and food security during the media briefing.

USAID Mission Director Kathryn Davis also presented in the event.

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

4h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

5h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

Photo: TBS

A village where clay-made piggy banks are the source of livelihood

6h | Videos
Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

7h | Videos
Denim Expo on full swing

Denim Expo on full swing

7h | Videos
Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

7h | Videos

