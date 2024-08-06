US commends Bangladesh army for 'restraint' after PM flees, urges democracy be upheld

The United States government commended Bangladesh's army for its "restraint" on Monday and urged that formation of an interim government in the South Asia nation be democratic after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.

Hasina's exit came after hundreds of people were killed in a crackdown on demonstrations that began as protests against preferential job quotas and swelled into a movement demanding her downfall.

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced Hasina's resignation in a televised address and said an interim government would be formed.

"The United States has long called for respecting democratic rights in Bangladesh, and we urge that the interim government formation be democratic and inclusive. We commend the Army for the restraint they have showed today," a White House spokesperson said on Monday.

The White House and the State Department separately urged parties to refrain from violence and restore peace at the earliest. A State Department spokesperson said Washington welcomed the announcement that an interim government will be formed.

Bangladesh has been engulfed by demonstrations and violence after student protests last month against quotas that reserved a high portion of government jobs for certain groups escalated into a campaign to oust Hasina, who won a fourth straight term in January in an election boycotted by the opposition.

The State Department said in January that the elections were not free and fair, and said that Washington was concerned by reports of vote irregularities and condemned violence that took place.

The recent protests against Hasina included some of the worst violence since the birth of Bangladesh more than five decades ago.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also urged the establishment of a balanced interim government in Bangladesh that could set up swift democratic elections.

"PM Hasina's violent reaction to legitimate protests made her continued rule untenable. I applaud the brave protestors & demand justice for those killed," Schumer, a Democrat,posted, opens new tab on social media platform X.

"It's critical to establish a balanced interim government that respects the rights of all & sets up democratic elections swiftly," he added.

Washington in recent weeks had urged the Bangladeshi government to uphold the right of peaceful protest.

"Too many lives have been lost already," the White House spokesperson reiterated on Monday. "We express our deep concern and sadness about the reports of casualties and injuries over the weekend and past weeks."

United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq also spoke out on Monday.

"We continue to call for calm and restraint and to urge all parties to respect the right to peaceful assembly and expression, Haq said. "We urge security forces to protect those out on the streets of Dhaka and other cities of Bangladesh."

Asked about how the change of government in Bangladesh could affect programs to aid Rohingya refugees who fled from neighboring Myanmar, the State Department spokesman said he had no immediate comment. Since 2017 the U.S. has provided over $2 billion in assistance for the refugees.