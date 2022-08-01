US coast guard safety compliance team visits Ctg port  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 09:23 pm

File photo. Picture: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
File photo. Picture: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

A five-member United States Coast Guard (USCG) delegation visited Chattogram Port to check overall safety measures and compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

During a meeting with the Port Facility Security Officers (PFSO) on Monday, the US delegates concentrated on the inspection of export goods as a large volume of clothing is exported to the US through this port.

The meeting also discussed what other initiatives can be taken in the future to implement the ISPS Code.

The USCG team is scheduled to inspect several institutions related to port facilities on Tuesday.

At the meeting, port authorities assured the US delegation that scanning machines will be installed at the port to check export products.

Md Omar Faruk, secretary of the Chittagong Port Authority, told The Business Standard (TBS), "Tenders have already been issued for procurement of scanners for export products and the scanners will arrive at the port soon."

USCG teams have earlier visited Chattogram port six times. The last visit was in June this year. During inspection, the delegation gave various instructions including bringing the entire port area under CCTV camera surveillance and establishing traffic control inside the port.

Of the 12 gates of  Chattogram port, only 6 have scanner machines, allowing most export goods to pass through without proper checking.

On 21 June, a USCG team inspected Chattogram Port safety measures after the devastating fire at Sitakunda's BM Container Depot that left 48 dead and hundreds injured.

Chattogram Port / US coast guard

