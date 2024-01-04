US 'closely' monitoring the case against Dr Yunus: State Department

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 10:34 am

FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The United States has said it is "closely following" the legal proceedings involving Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

"Muhammad Yunus has made significant contributions to the alleviation of poverty around the world, as reflected in his Nobel Peace Prize and numerous other international honours. We have been following the case against him closely," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters during a regular media briefing on 3 January.

Acknowledging global criticism of the verdict against Dr Yunus, he urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure a fair trial for the Nobel laureate.

Miller said, "For our part, we have encouraged the Bangladeshi Government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process, and we will continue to follow any further developments closely." 

Earlier Monday (1 January), a Dhaka Labour Court sentenced Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Yunus and three other senior officials of the organisation to six months imprisonment and fined Tk30,000 each in a case filed on charges of violating labour law.

The charges include failing to provide a 5% dividend to the Grameen Telecom workers, not regularising 101 staff, and not compensating workers for public holidays.

Addressing queries about the upcoming national election in Bangladesh, Miller reiterated the US stance, emphasising their commitment to supporting a free and fair election in the country.

When questioned about the possibility of the US government legitimizing a dummy election, the spokesperson said, "We will watch the elections very closely, but of course, I would never speculate in advance about what actions we may or may not take in response to any development."

