US calls for peaceful protests in Dhaka, condemns violence

The United States has expressed concern over the violence that erupted during student protests in Dhaka, calling for peaceful demonstrations and condemning any acts of violence against quota reform protesters.

"We continue to monitor the violence that broke out during the student protests in Dhaka and continue to urge that protests be peaceful," said Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the United States Department of State, on the US Embassy Dhaka's Facebook page today (18 July).

"We condemn any violence against peaceful protests."

Miller noted that both the US Embassy in Dhaka and officials in Washington are closely monitoring the situation.

"We've seen the reports of people dying, being killed in the protests. And we, again, call on the government to uphold individuals' rights to protest peacefully," he added.