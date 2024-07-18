US calls for peaceful protests in Dhaka, condemns violence

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 01:50 pm

Related News

US calls for peaceful protests in Dhaka, condemns violence

Miller noted that both the US Embassy in Dhaka and officials in Washington are closely monitoring the situation. 

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 01:50 pm
US calls for peaceful protests in Dhaka, condemns violence

The United States has expressed concern over the violence that erupted during student protests in Dhaka, calling for peaceful demonstrations and condemning any acts of violence against quota reform protesters.

"We continue to monitor the violence that broke out during the student protests in Dhaka and continue to urge that protests be peaceful," said Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the United States Department of State, on the US Embassy Dhaka's Facebook page today (18 July). 

"We condemn any violence against peaceful protests."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Miller noted that both the US Embassy in Dhaka and officials in Washington are closely monitoring the situation. 

"We've seen the reports of people dying, being killed in the protests. And we, again, call on the government to uphold individuals' rights to protest peacefully," he added.

 

Top News

Matthew Miller / Quota reform / Student protest / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

2d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with Corona

US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with Corona

Now | Videos
The way Modi is keeping balance with Russia-US

The way Modi is keeping balance with Russia-US

1h | Videos
Police clash with BRAC University students

Police clash with BRAC University students

2h | Videos
Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

17h | Videos