US calls for full, undisrupted access to internet and social media in Bangladesh

Acknowledging restoration of telecommunications across Bangladesh, the United States has called for a full and undisrupted public access to internet and social media services.

"We're aware of some restoration of telecommunications across Bangladesh, but we are calling for a full and undisrupted public access to internet and social media services," Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Vedant Patel told reporters at a regular briefing on July 29.

This will enable people in Bangladesh – including US citizens in the country – to be able to access critical information, he said.

Patel said that they, both in public and private, continue to call for a "lasting and peaceful" resolution to the current situation.

"And we reiterate our unwavering support for the freedom of peaceful assembly," he said.