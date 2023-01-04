US calls on all political parties in Bangladesh to respect rule of law, avoid violence

The United States has called on all political parties in Bangladesh to respect the rule of law, refrain from violence, harassment and intimidation.

"Genuine elections require the ability of all candidates to engage voters free from violence, harassment and intimidation," said US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price during a regular media briefing in Washington DC on January 3.

When it comes to reports of violence, harassment, intimidation, unjustified detention, he said, they call on the government to investigate these reports thoroughly, transparently, impartially, and to hold the perpetrators to account.

The US spokesperson said they call on the Bangladesh government to ensure that no party or candidate threatens, incites, or conducts violence against another party or candidate.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said the government is not worried about the next national election, noting that the election will be held timely and fairly.

"Election will be held at the time of election. We believe in people," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Momen said the government is committed to holding a "free, fair, transparent, and inclusive" election.

He said it would be good if all parties join the next election. If not, that is okay too, he said.

Asked whether the government could assure the foreigners about a fair election, Momen said, "It's not our headache; it is your headache. Why should I assure foreigners? If we work accordingly, they will understand."

He said the next election is still far and in other countries they see election-related events just two months ahead of the scheduled election. "Here we see election-centric noises one year ahead of the election. This is very sad."

Momen said there is an "independent Election Commission with transparent arrangements" to hold fair elections.