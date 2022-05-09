US business delegation in Bangladesh to explore opportunities

Bangladesh

UNB 
09 May, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 09:24 am

Related News

US business delegation in Bangladesh to explore opportunities

UNB 
09 May, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 09:24 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A delegation from the United States, members of the US-Bangladesh Business Council, is visiting Bangladesh till 11 May to explore economic opportunities between the two countries.

Over 25 executives from across sectors like digital, energy, financial services, insurance, and agriculture are part of the executive business delegation.

The delegation of global business leaders is scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at Foreign Service Academy Monday afternoon.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas had a brief interaction with it Sunday.

Senior officers of the US Embassy in Dhaka and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Bangladesh shared their briefing on high-level opportunities for stronger Bangladesh-US economic and commercial ties.

The purpose of the council's first trade mission to Bangladesh is to renew old friendships and explore opportunities for new partnerships, said Jay R Pryor, vice-president (business development), Chevron.

Pryor, also inaugural board chair of the US-Bangladesh Business Council, said the US companies want to contribute to Bangladesh's impressive economic development. 

Economy

Bangladesh / foreign investments / Bangladesh-US relationship / Business opportunities

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

1h | Brands
Photos: Courtesy

Beat the heat with smart workwear

22h | Mode
A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

1d | Panorama
34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Now | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

16h | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

17h | Videos
Common people suffer because of self-proclaimed VIPs

Common people suffer because of self-proclaimed VIPs

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

6
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play