US-Bangladesh celebrate 50 years of food and friendship

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 06:51 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Helen LaFave and Administrator, Foreign Agricultural Service, of US Department of Agriculture Daniel Whitley celebrated 50 years of food and friendship during the inaugural session of the US-Bangladesh virtual market showcase, on 21-22 June.

The showcase offered US exporters an opportunity to meet with Bangladeshi distributors and importers of consumer-oriented food and beverage products.

In 2020, Bangladesh imported over $1 billion (Tk9,300 crore) of agricultural and food products from the United States, reads a press release.

US exporters are looking to Bangladesh as a new market for exporters of tree nuts, bakery ingredients, snacks, fruit juices, and condiments, especially as the economy and middle-class grows and consumption patterns shift to higher value products and Bangladesh's young population increases consumer spending on food and restaurants.

"I am pleased, demand is growing for US products in Bangladesh's expanding food sector, as consumers recognise the high quality of our products and the reliability of our companies," said LaFave.

"Our market share will keep growing because US industry is continuously innovating to serve our customers better, both in Bangladesh and around the globe, and provide affordable and healthy food," she added.

This event was the first of its kind in Bangladesh.

In addition to this virtual market showcase, the US Foreign Agricultural Service is conducting other activities, such as trade capacity building programs and exchange programs, to build and strengthen commercial ties between the United States and Bangladesh.
 

US embassy / Bangladesh-US

