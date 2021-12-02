US-Bangladesh begins joint maritime exercise Carat

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 05:55 pm

US-Bangladesh begins joint maritime exercise Carat

Carat aims to enhance regional cooperation and building relationships

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

A nine-day joint maritime exercise between Bangladesh and the United States (US) has commenced in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

The bilateral exercise, part of the 27th annual Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (Carat), highlights the two countries mutual ability to work together to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, reads a press statement by the US Indo-Pacific Command, a unified combatant command of the United States Armed Forces responsible for the Indo-Pacific region.  

Among the objectives of Carat are enhancing regional cooperation and building relationships, Rear Adm SM Abdul Kalam Azad, commander, Bangladesh Navy Fleet said in a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

"Bangladesh, and Bangladesh Navy, are honoured to take part in these exercises since 2011. This year, we are hopeful that CARAT 2021 will be a more robust exercise with both in-person and virtual events," he added.

Meanwhile, US Rear Adm Chris Engdahl, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7, Commander Task Force (CTF) 76 said, "This exercise underscores the excellent partnership between our militaries, and emphasizes both nations pledge for a free and open Indo-Pacific, where all nations can operate under a common maritime rules-based order."

Through a variety of events, including divisional tactics designed to enhance interoperability as ships sail together in complex manoeuvres, the exercise will demonstrate the bilateral forces' ability to work together. Additional topics include surface warfare, replenishment at sea, a gunnery exercise, and exchanges between explosive ordnance disposal technicians.

"Each event perfectly reflects the excellent collaboration between our navies, and emphasizes our partnership to promote regional security," said Engdahl.

