US Bangla trolley hits Biman aircraft at Dhaka airport 

A trolley of the US-Bangla Airlines has hit a Boeing 737 aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

"The incident took place on Sunday night. We reported the incident to the Boeing Company to repair it as soon as possible. However, the disruption was not too high as per current assumption and our flight schedule has not been hampered yet by the incident," Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, managing director & CEO of Biman, told TBS Monday (6 June).

"We are investigating the matter as well as the civil aviation authority of Bangladesh. The US Bangla airlines will bear the cost of the repair," he added.

He mentioned that another incident occurred between two microbuses of US Bangla and Biman on the same night. "But there was no major damage," he added.

Meanwhile, US Bangla general manager (PR) Kamrul Islam said that he has not been informed about the matter.

