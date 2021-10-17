US-Bangla to operate Dhaka-Kolkata flights from 21 October

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 04:51 pm

Related News

US-Bangla to operate Dhaka-Kolkata flights from 21 October

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 04:51 pm
US-Bangla to operate Dhaka-Kolkata flights from 21 October

US-Bangla Airlines will operate flights on the Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka route from 21 October, under an air-bubble agreement following health guidelines.

Passengers must have proof of being tested negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of the journey.
Travellers also have to take molecular tests upon arrival at the Kolkata airport. 

US-Bangla will initially operate two flights weekly with each flight for every Thursday and Saturday. 
The flight operation will start with the Boeing 737-800 aircraft which has 164 seats.

Top News

US Bangla / Dhaka-Kolkata flights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

21h | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

21h | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

21h | Videos
McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025