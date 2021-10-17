US-Bangla to operate Dhaka-Kolkata flights from 21 October

US-Bangla Airlines will operate flights on the Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka route from 21 October, under an air-bubble agreement following health guidelines.

Passengers must have proof of being tested negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of the journey.

Travellers also have to take molecular tests upon arrival at the Kolkata airport.

US-Bangla will initially operate two flights weekly with each flight for every Thursday and Saturday.

The flight operation will start with the Boeing 737-800 aircraft which has 164 seats.