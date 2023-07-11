US, Australia alert citizens visiting Bangladesh ahead of election

The US and Australia have urged its citizens to exercise caution while visiting Bangladesh, citing threat of violence ahead of the national election.

In two separate messages, the US Embassy and Australia's High Commission to Dhaka have urged their citizens to avoid protests, demonstrations and rallies, stating that these programmes could turn violent without warning.

The US Embassy said political rallies and other election-related activities have already commenced and may be held with increasing frequency or intensity as the general election draws nearer.

It urged US citizens to review personal security plans; remain aware of surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates.