US Asst Secretary of State Donald Lu to meet senior Bangladeshi officials, civil society leaders during Dhaka visit

Bangladesh

UNB
11 January, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 01:13 pm

Related News

US Asst Secretary of State Donald Lu to meet senior Bangladeshi officials, civil society leaders during Dhaka visit

UNB
11 January, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 01:13 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will meet with senior Bangladeshi officials and civil society leaders to discuss strengthening their bilateral relationship.

He will also discuss ways to expand economic engagement and hear their perspectives on labour and human rights, said the US Department of State on Wednesday.

Lu will be here on 14 January from India. He will travel to India and Bangladesh from 12-15 January, for meetings on a range of priorities including energy, trade, security cooperation, religious freedom, labour, and human rights.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh remains "constructive and very positive" to address any gaps and wants to develop a "much better relationship" with the United States.

Momen said Bangladesh and the US believe in and pursue the same values and principles like democracy and respect for human rights.

"We might have gaps or weaknesses somewhere and we have taken corrective actions when the friendly country raised such issues," he said, referring to measures taken regarding the Digital Security Act (DSA).

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu / Bangladesh-US relationship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

29m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index