US assistant secretary Sison to visit Bangladesh

US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J Sison will travel to India, Bangladesh, and Kuwait on 2-10 August.



Sison will have consultations on a range of US multilateral priorities, including combating food insecurity, advancing global health, addressing human rights and humanitarian needs, peacekeeping and peacebuilding, and support for Rohingya refugees.



Her meetings with senior government officials will focus on opportunities to deepen our cooperation at the United Nations, and US support for the candidacy of Doreen Bogdan-Martin to become the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, according to the US Department of State.



In meetings with civil society leaders, the assistant secretary will exchange ideas on how the United States and other countries can collaborate on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.



Sison was sworn in as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs on 21 December 2021.



She served as US Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives (2012-2014), US Ambassador to Lebanon (2008-2010), and US Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (2004-2008).