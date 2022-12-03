US Assistant Secretary Noyes due today

US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes. Photo: Collected

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, Julieta Valls Noyes, is scheduled to arrive today as part of extending goodwill gesture and the US support for Rohingya refugees.

She will be staying here for three days, from 3-7 December, before heading to Thailand on 7 December to discuss refugee protection and humanitarian assistance for vulnerable populations.

According to a US state department press release, Noyes will meet with government officials in Bangladesh to express gratitude for their generosity in hosting Rohingya and other refugees fleeing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Burma.

She will also meet with non-governmental and international organisation partners to highlight the US commitment to supporting the Rohingya refugee response and impacted host communities.