Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 January, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 08:25 pm

US assistant secretary Donald Lu arrives in Dhaka 

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu has arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit.

Upon arrival from India, Director General (Americas) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nayem Uddin Ahmed received Lu at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday evening.

"Welcome to Bangladesh, Assistant Secretary Donald Lu. While in Dhaka, Assistant Secretary Lu will meet with senior Bangladeshi officials to discuss strengthening our bilateral relationship," US Embassy in Dhaka tweeted.

During the visit, the US assistant secretary will meet senior government officials to discuss strengthening bilateral relationships between the two countries.

Lu is scheduled to hold a meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at his Segunbagicha office in the city on Sunday morning.

The meetings will discuss a range of priorities including energy, trade, security cooperation, religious freedom, labour, and human rights. 

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Masud said he sees the visit of Assistant Secretary Lu as part of regular engagements between the two sides.

"We will discuss a whole range of issues, not that only election and human rights issues will be discussed," said the foreign secretary.

He said there are many areas where Bangladesh has some expectations while the US side might have some expectations from Bangladesh. "We will discuss frankly."

Lu's visit comes just a week after Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher, the US National Security Council's senior director for South Asia, visited Bangladesh.

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu

