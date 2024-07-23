US asks for calm, de-escalation, media freedom in Bangladesh

Anti-quota protesters march with Bangladeshi flags and sticks as they engage in a clash with Bangladesh Chhatra League, at the University of Dhaka, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 16, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Condemning all recent acts of violence in Bangladesh, the United States has asked for calm and de-escalation in the South Asian country.

"We are closely following developments in Bangladesh. We continue to call for calm and de-escalation," State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller said while replying to a question during a regular briefing on Monday, according to the US Embassy in Dhaka.

"We condemn all recent acts of violence in Bangladesh and reiterate our unwavering support for peaceful assembly," he said.

In addition, the spokesperson said, "We remain deeply concerned by reports of ongoing telecommunications disruptions across the country which limit the ability of people in Bangladesh, including American citizens, to access critical information.

"We call on the government to restore internet service. We condemn the reported shoot-on-sight orders that have been given and call for those to be rescinded."

Miller said, "I would just – as a final thought with respect to the situation – reiterate that media freedom is an essential building block of a thriving democracy. It is essential that journalists in Bangladesh, as is true everywhere in the world, be able to function freely."

As a question was raised on protests by Bangladeshis in different parts of the world and some faced detention and conviction in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the state department spokesperson said he was not aware of that report.

Miller added, "When it comes to the government in Bangladesh, it's a government with which we've worked on a number of issues, but we also make clear when we have concerns, as I believe I just did."

