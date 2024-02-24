US appreciates labour leaders' efforts to secure their rights

Bangladesh

UNB
24 February, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 10:35 pm

Related News

US appreciates labour leaders' efforts to secure their rights

UNB
24 February, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 10:35 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The United States on Saturday appreciated  Bangladeshi labour leaders' efforts in pushing for freedom of association, their rights and wages for the workers.

"It was a pleasure to meet with labor leaders as they bravely continue to push for freedom of association, collective bargaining rights, and living wages for workers in Bangladesh," said the US Embassy in a message from its verified Facebook page after the meeting between a delegation from US and the labour leaders.
 
The United States stands with the people of Bangladesh in their work to improve the rights to organise and collectively bargain, said the Embassy.

US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Afreen Akhter, among others, was present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

United States / Labour leaders

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

14h | Panorama
Ashik Chowdhury has done more than 30 jumps — all between 12,000 and 14,000 feet. Photo: Courtesy

The skydiver who plans to put Bangladesh on the stratosphere

9h | Panorama
The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

1d | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

24m | Videos
Who is ahead in the race to become next Bayern coach?

Who is ahead in the race to become next Bayern coach?

1h | Videos
Manufacturing of tin Jar at least 27 steps

Manufacturing of tin Jar at least 27 steps

2h | Videos
China to resume ‘Panda Diplomacy’ with US?

China to resume ‘Panda Diplomacy’ with US?

3h | Videos