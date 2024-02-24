US appreciates labour leaders' efforts to secure their rights

The United States on Saturday appreciated Bangladeshi labour leaders' efforts in pushing for freedom of association, their rights and wages for the workers.

"It was a pleasure to meet with labor leaders as they bravely continue to push for freedom of association, collective bargaining rights, and living wages for workers in Bangladesh," said the US Embassy in a message from its verified Facebook page after the meeting between a delegation from US and the labour leaders.



The United States stands with the people of Bangladesh in their work to improve the rights to organise and collectively bargain, said the Embassy.

US Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Afreen Akhter, among others, was present.