US and 6 other countries call for restraint and shunning violence as clashes erupt across Bangladesh

Diplomatic missions of seven countries, including the United States, today called on all stakeholders to exercise restraint, eschew violence and work together to create the conditions for free, fair, participatory, and peaceful elections in Bangladesh.

"The governments of Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States are deeply concerned by the violence during political gatherings in Dhaka on 28 October and extend our condolences for the loss of life and to those injured," said the joint statement published from the verified Facebook page of the US Embassy in Dhaka on Monday (30 October).

"We call on all stakeholders to exercise restraint, eschew violence and work together to create the conditions for free, fair, participatory, and peaceful elections," it added.

Earlier, the European Union (EU) and its member states in Dhaka expressed concern over the recent political violence and loss of lives in Bangladesh.

"The European Union and its member states in Dhaka are deeply saddened to see the loss of life and violence on the streets of Dhaka — vital that a peaceful way forward for participatory and peaceful elections is found," European Union in Bangladesh wrote in its X, formerly known as Twitter, handler on Sunday (29 October).

The US said it would review all violent incidents that took place during political programmes in Dhaka on 28 October for potential visa restrictions.

At least two people, including a police constable, were killed and scores injured as parts of Dhaka turned into pitch battlefields when BNP activists, law enforcers, and Awami League activists locked into violent clashes on 28 October during the rallies of the parties.

The resumption of political hartal in Bangladesh brought sporadic violence and unrest across the country, with incidents including arson attacks on buses and clashes with police, resulting in three deaths on Sunday (29 October).

The disruptions also impacted economic activities with port operations experiencing a slowdown and transactions in banks decreasing significantly during the hartal, enforced by the opposition BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

Amid all this, BNP has announced nationwide blockades for three days starting 31 October.

The government is scheduled to brief diplomats stationed in Dhaka, representatives of UN agencies and international organisations on the current situation in Bangladesh on Monday afternoon.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will brief the diplomats at state guesthouse Jamuna at 4pm. Senior Cabinet members and officials of the government will attend the briefing.