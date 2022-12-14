US Ambassador visits residence of 'Mayer Daak' coordinator

Bangladesh

UNB
14 December, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 07:23 pm

Photo collected from the Facebook page of BNP media cell
Photo collected from the Facebook page of BNP media cell

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Wednesday visited the residence of Sanjida Islam, coordinator of Mayer Daak, an organisation of the relatives of the victims of enforced disappearance, at Shahinbagh in the city.

The US envoy went there around 9am and stayed there for about 30 minutes, Sanjida told UNB.

He discussed several issues including enforced disappearance and killings, she said.

Sanjida is sister of BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon, a victim of enforced disappearance in 2013.

"When Peter Haas was leaving my residence I heard chaos in front the gate. Later, I heard that a group came there and created chaos while he was getting into his vehicle," she said.

Commenting briefly on the incident a US embassy spokesperson said, "We are raising this matter at the highest levels of Bangladesh government."

