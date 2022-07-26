US Ambassador Peter Haas visits Rajshahi 

US Ambassador Peter Haas visits Rajshahi 

US Ambassador Peter Haas and USAID Mission Director Kathryn Stevens concluded a multi-day trip to Rajshahi to promote US higher education and US government funded-exchange programmes, economic engagement, and law enforcement cooperation in the region. 

They met with local government leaders, law enforcement officials, prosecutors, US Department of State exchange programme alumni, students, and teachers from 24 to 26 July, said a press release. 

The delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton to discuss the US government's collaborative efforts in partnering with the Government of Bangladesh through Department of State, Department of Justice, and USAID programmes over the past five decades.
 
While in Rajshahi, Ambassador Haas and Mission Director Stevens attended a USAID-funded "Fight Slavery and Trafficking in Persons" project event to celebrate the formation of a counter-trafficking task force including special tribunal judges.  
 
Applauding the work of the judges and the prosecutors, Ambassador Haas said, "The establishment of these tribunals and task force reflects the Government of Bangladesh's sincerity in punishing the perpetrators of human trafficking."    
 
The Ambassador visited the century-old Varendra Research Museum, which has received a total of $191,083 from the US government for the conservation, restoration, and improvement of the museum's interior, exterior, and display of artefacts.  
 
This is the first-ever Ambassador's Fund for Cultural Preservation project supported in Bangladesh in which this year marks the 21st anniversary of this global initiative aimed at supporting countries around the world in preserving cultural heritage.  
 
Ambassador Haas took the opportunity to meet Americans living and working in Rajshahi and emphasised the role expatriates play in strengthening ties between the US and Bangladesh.  

He further appreciated the security services provided by Bangladesh Police in Rajshahi.  
 
Ambassador Haas thanked Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) for hosting the first-ever American centre pop-up held in the division. 
 
The pop-up attracted over 500 visitors providing students and teachers from across the region with information and access to resources on US Department of State-funded exchange programmes and US higher education advising services provided by EducationUSA.  
 
Ambassador Haas and Director Stevens also visited the American Corner in Rajshahi, housed at Varendra University, which is one of six American Spaces in the country.  
 

US Ambassador Peter Haas

