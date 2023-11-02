US Ambassador Peter Haas meets with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen 

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has met with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen this morning (2 November).

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, a spokesperson of the US Embassy told The Business Standard.

Asked what issues were discussed in the meeting, the spokesperson said, "As Diplomats we talk to a wide variety of organisations, institutions and people. This includes civil society and non-government organisations, media professionals, business leaders, chambers of commerce, political parties, academics and universities, government officials, cultural contributors, educators, and many more.

"These conversations help us better understand Bangladesh and strengthen our bilateral relations," he added.