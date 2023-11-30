US Ambassador Peter Haas holding meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
30 November, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 11:55 am

US Ambassador Peter Haas holding meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen

The meeting began around 11am today

UNB
30 November, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 11:55 am
Peter Haas and Masud Bin Momen. Photo: UNB
Peter Haas and Masud Bin Momen. Photo: UNB

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas is holding a meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at State Guesthouse Padma.

The meeting began around 11am today. Issues being discussed at the meeting could not be known immediately.  

It is worth noting that the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC has said the political context of the US "Presidential Memorandum on Advancing Worker Empowerment, Rights, and High Labor Standards Globally" has many reasons "to be alarmed."

"Politics is behind what is said about labour rights in the memorandum, and the US would try to use the political purpose in different ways," said the embassy in a letter based on observation it made on the recently launched US initiative.

The US Presidential Memorandum was rolled out on November 16.

The United States said it will work to "hold accountable those who threaten, intimidate, attack union leaders, labour rights defenders, labour organisations – including using things like sanctions, trade penalties and visa restrictions" – all the tools in their kit.

The "memorandum" is a signal for Bangladesh as the US may take any measure as described in it with the excuse of labour issues, the letter from the Bangladesh embassy in Washington, seen by UNB, reads. "The memorandum may also have an impact on Bangladesh's apparel sector, and it should be taken into cognizance with priority by the concerned stakeholders," it said.

