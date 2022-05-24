US Ambassador laments assault on journalists

US Ambassador Peter Haas has termed the profession of journalism as noble yet difficult and dangerous lamenting those in Bangladesh who were recently assaulted in separate attacks in Narayangang and Cox's Bazar.

While delivering a speech at a programme marking the "World Press Freedom Day 2022", the ambassador also held a moment of silence in honour of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was tragically killed in the West Bank.

"In Russia, journalists face grave danger if they dare to speak the truth about the tragic and brutal war Vladimir Putin's forces are waging in Ukraine," he mentioned.

"We should all be grateful for the courage that journalists display every day because their role in free societies is vital. They are the guardians of truth who educate the public and hold powerful individuals accountable. This makes journalists key to any vibrant free society," he remarked.

While commenting on the state of press freedom, he said Bangladesh has been ranked 162nd out of 180 countries, a drop of ten places from the previous year, according to the most recent Reporters without Borders World Press Freedom Index.

He said, "One reason Bangladesh scored so low is the Digital Security Act, which the report calls "one of the world's most draconian laws for journalists."

The ambassor noted the United States has made its concerns about the DSA clear, both in its Annual Human Right Report and in meetings with government officials saying this law threatens reporters with criminal prosecution if they publish things the government finds "false, offensive, derogatory" or "defamatory."

"We are also concerned about the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission's draft 'Regulation for Digital, Social Media and Over-the-Top Platforms' and the draft 'Data Protection Act.'"|

"While neither draft has been finalised, we fear they contain provisions which could be used to further intimidate journalists and others eager to express themselves," he expressed.

Regarding the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh, he mentioned the United States' policy is that the people of the country should have the ability to choose their own government through free and fair elections conducted in accordance with international standards.

The ambassador also listed the election standards related to the news media, according to the Atlanta, Georgia-based Carter Centre.

"Editorial independence is protected and free from political or economic interference. The media may criticise the government. Media is not held liable for the reproduction of untrue statements made by others.

"Claims of defamation are not used to suppress freedom of expression, to stifle public debate, or to silence criticism of the government. Journalists are protected from harassment and violence," he added expressing hope that these principles are upheld throughout the election season and beyond.

Finally, he stated, "We all have an obligation to protect the free press and to allow journalists to seek and report the truth without fear, harassment, or censorship.

"Second, a free press is a key ingredient in a legitimate, free democracy."