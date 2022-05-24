US Ambassador laments assault on journalists

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 May, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 08:46 pm

Related News

US Ambassador laments assault on journalists

TBS Report
24 May, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 08:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

US Ambassador Peter Haas has termed the profession of journalism as noble yet difficult and dangerous lamenting those in Bangladesh who were recently assaulted in separate attacks in Narayangang and Cox's Bazar. 

While delivering a speech at a programme marking the "World Press Freedom Day 2022", the ambassador also held a moment of silence in honour of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was tragically killed in the West Bank.

"In Russia, journalists face grave danger if they dare to speak the truth about the tragic and brutal war Vladimir Putin's forces are waging in Ukraine," he mentioned.   

"We should all be grateful for the courage that journalists display every day because their role in free societies is vital.  They are the guardians of truth who educate the public and hold powerful individuals accountable.  This makes journalists key to any vibrant free society," he remarked.  

While commenting on the state of press freedom, he said Bangladesh has been ranked 162nd out of 180 countries, a drop of ten places from the previous year, according to the most recent Reporters without Borders World Press Freedom Index.

He said, "One reason Bangladesh scored so low is the Digital Security Act, which the report calls "one of the world's most draconian laws for journalists."   

The ambassor noted the United States has made its concerns about the DSA clear, both in its Annual Human Right Report and in meetings with government officials saying this law threatens reporters with criminal prosecution if they publish things the government finds "false, offensive, derogatory" or "defamatory." 

"We are also concerned about the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission's draft 'Regulation for Digital, Social Media and Over-the-Top Platforms' and the draft 'Data Protection Act.'"|

"While neither draft has been finalised, we fear they contain provisions which could be used to further intimidate journalists and others eager to express themselves," he expressed.  

Regarding the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh, he mentioned the United States' policy is that the people of the country should have the ability to choose their own government through free and fair elections conducted in accordance with international standards. 

The ambassador also listed the election standards related to the news media, according to the Atlanta, Georgia-based Carter Centre.

"Editorial independence is protected and free from political or economic interference. The media may criticise the government. Media is not held liable for the reproduction of untrue statements made by others. 

"Claims of defamation are not used to suppress freedom of expression, to stifle public debate, or to silence criticism of the government. Journalists are protected from harassment and violence," he added expressing hope that these principles are upheld throughout the election season and beyond. 

Finally, he stated, "We all have an obligation to protect the free press and to allow journalists to seek and report the truth without fear, harassment, or censorship. 

"Second, a free press is a key ingredient in a legitimate, free democracy." 

Top News

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas / Journalists / World Press Freedom Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

11h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

12h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1d | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

1h | Videos
Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

1h | Videos
Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

3h | Videos
Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature