US ambassador hosts Iftar for disadvantaged school children

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 April, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 10:28 pm

The US Ambassador in Bangladesh Peter Haas hosted an Iftar for disadvantaged school children in the capital on Wednesday.

About 50 Access programme students and 30 Abinta Kabir Foundation students, along with teachers and staff from both the organisations, attended the programme held in the capital's Badda.

The Language Proficiency Centre (LPC), the longstanding partner of the Public Diplomacy Section (PDS) US Embassy Dhaka, and English Access Micro-scholarship provider, is handling the majority of the logistics for the iftar for underprivileged youth.

Addressing the event, Peter Haas said "It is great to be with 80 students rather than 80 grown-ups. And you know one of the things is I was thinking about it when I came here. And I was thinking about the Abinta Kabir Foundation and about the young woman that the programme is named for and who is the inspiration for the whole thing."

Javed Haider, director of Language Proficiency Centre, Fatema Zahir, Access teacher and owner of the venue, and Ruba Ahmed, founder of Abinta Kabir Foundation, were also present at the programme.

The event demonstrated the US government's commitment to promoting religious freedom and advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion.

PDS Dhaka selected LPC as the first service provider for the Access Program, with a focus on engaging students from madrasas and schools. Since 2004, approximately 1,300 Bangladeshi students have participated in the Access program, joining a global network of more than 100,000 graduates in 85 countries

Established in 2017, Abinta Kabir Foundation School works with disadvantaged children, particularly girls. Abinta Kabir, an AISD alumna slain in the 2016 Holey terrorist attack, had a dream to offer opportunities for disadvantaged youth.

US Ambassador Peter Haas

