American Corner opened in Rajshahi to foster knowledge exchange

The US Embassy and Varendra University jointly opened American Corner in Rajshahi to foster knowledge exchange, promote people-to-people ties, and strengthen the ties between the United States and Bangladesh.

The American Corner is designed to be a hub of intellectual engagement, providing access to a wide range of resources, including books, digital materials, multimedia content, and online databases.

In a momentous event, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas inaugurated the newly established American Corner on Monday, said a press release.

US exchange alumni, government officials, educators, students, and local community members gathered to witness the unveiling of this vibrant centre for learning and exploration.

It will host a wide range of programs, workshops, and events with a focus on areas such as English language learning, entrepreneurship, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), and American literature and history.

These activities are expected to enhance participants' skills and foster a deeper appreciation for the diversity of thought and ideas.

The American Corner is poised to become a space where students, researchers, and enthusiasts can expand their horizons, participate in meaningful discussions, and collaborate on projects that contribute to educational and social development.

The inauguration ceremony of the American Corner in Rajshahi reflects their shared commitment to promoting educational excellence and intercultural dialogue, paving the way for a brighter future marked by increased knowledge exchange and mutual understanding.

The American Corner here is set to become a vital resource for individuals seeking to broaden their horizons, enrich their knowledge, and make meaningful contributions to society.