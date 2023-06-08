US ambassador emphasises bilateral collaboration, counterterrorism efforts with Bangladesh

Photo: Collected from the website of the US Embassy in Bangladesh

In a speech at the Terrorism Financing Investigation and Intelligence Course, which began on Sunday (4 June), US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas highlighted the longstanding collaboration between the US and Bangladesh in the fight against terrorism.

The course, organised by the US Embassy and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Legal Attaché Office, aims to enhance the skills of dedicated Bangladeshi professionals engaged in counterterrorism efforts, reads an official statement issued on Wednesday (7 June).

Ambassador Haas commended the collective commitment to bilateral collaboration and emphasised the importance of partnerships in terrorism investigations.

He acknowledged the crucial role played by law enforcement, intelligence, and security services in addressing the global counterterrorism mission, adding that such collaborations have become even more critical in the era of internationalised terrorism.

The Terrorism Financing Investigation and Intelligence Course, focusing on counterterrorism investigations with an emphasis on financial intelligence and analysis, is designed to equip Bangladeshi law enforcers with essential knowledge and skills.

The instructors have highlighted the significance of interagency collaboration, intelligence sharing, and intelligence-driven investigations. The course encourages active participation and knowledge-sharing among the diverse range of professionals in attendance.

In addition to combating terrorism financing and threats, Ambassador Haas underscored the need to address the underlying conditions that contribute to the proliferation of terrorism.

He expressed the belief that Bangladesh's safety, stability, and prosperity could be further enhanced through increased openness and democratic processes.

Mentioning the recent announcement by Secretary Blinken regarding visa restrictions for individuals responsible for undermining upcoming elections in Bangladesh, he emphasised the shared goal of promoting free and fair elections in the country.

Ambassador Haas expressed gratitude to Rector of Police Staff College Bangladesh Dr Mallick Faqrul Islam and all personnel from the Police Staff College for their dedicated work in ensuring the successful implementation of the course.

He also acknowledged the invaluable contribution of the instructors, who shared their knowledge and capabilities throughout the week.

Ambassador Haas also conveyed his honour in addressing such esteemed professionals devoted to safeguarding Bangladesh and global security and expressed optimism about the future of their continued partnership.