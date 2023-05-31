US ambassador asked about why additional security was lifted: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said Ambassador of the United States in Dhaka Peter Haas has asked about why the police road protection for ambassadors has been suddenly lifted.

Peter Haas raised the question during a meeting with the home minister at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday (31 May) afternoon, reports the daily Prothom Alo.

The new visa policy of the United States was also discussed in the meeting.

"The US ambassador wanted to know why the road protection was suddenly lifted," the home minister told reporters after the meeting.

In response, the minister mentioned a change of system by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said.

Since the terrorist attack on Gulshan's Holey Artisan Bakery on 1 July 2016, the ambassadors of four countries, including the United States, have been given additional security, but it was recently lifted by the government.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, if any country deems it necessary, it can take the service through Ansar forces.

The home minister said the US ambassador has been told this matter again.

He also told him that arrangements will be made to ensure the security of diplomatic quarters and diplomats, he added.

In response to reporters' questions, Asaduzzaman Khan said, "They asked for some time [for road safety]. They have been told that those [Ansar Guard Regiment] being provided for security are highly trained.

"However, this will be discussed further. If there is a perceived lack of security, it will be looked into."

The minister also mentioned that money has to be paid for this security.

The minister said Peter Haas wanted to know the feedback on the new visa policy of the United States.

Haas had said the policy was not directed at anyone, rather it is for ensuring a good election, he added.

Asaduzzaman Khan further said, "I have clearly informed them that visas are a matter for each country. We have nothing to say there. The announcement they made about the visa is their own matter."