US ambassador asked about why additional security was lifted: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 08:59 pm

Related News

US ambassador asked about why additional security was lifted: Home minister

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 08:59 pm
US ambassador asked about why additional security was lifted: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said Ambassador of the United States in Dhaka Peter Haas has asked about why the police road protection for ambassadors has been suddenly lifted.

Peter Haas raised the question during a meeting with the home minister at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday (31 May) afternoon, reports the daily Prothom Alo. 

The new visa policy of the United States was also discussed in the meeting.

"The US ambassador wanted to know why the road protection was suddenly lifted," the home minister told reporters after the meeting.

In response, the minister mentioned a change of system by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said.

Since the terrorist attack on Gulshan's Holey Artisan Bakery on 1 July 2016, the ambassadors of four countries, including the United States, have been given additional security, but it was recently lifted by the government. 

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, if any country deems it necessary, it can take the service through Ansar forces. 

The home minister said the US ambassador has been told this matter again. 

He also told him that arrangements will be made to ensure the security of diplomatic quarters and diplomats, he added.

In response to reporters' questions, Asaduzzaman Khan said, "They asked for some time [for road safety]. They have been told that those [Ansar Guard Regiment] being provided for security are highly trained. 

"However, this will be discussed further. If there is a perceived lack of security, it will be looked into."

The minister also mentioned that money has to be paid for this security.

The minister said Peter Haas wanted to know the feedback on the new visa policy of the United States. 

Haas had said the policy was not directed at anyone, rather it is for ensuring a good election, he added.

Asaduzzaman Khan further said, "I have clearly informed them that visas are a matter for each country. We have nothing to say there. The announcement they made about the visa is their own matter."

Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan / US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

13h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

4h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

5h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria