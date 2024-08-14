'That's laughable': US says denying any role in Hasina's ouster after mass protests

Bangladesh

He said any implication that the United States was involved in Sheikh Hasina’s resignation is absolutely false.

Principal Deputy Spokesperson of US State Department Vedant Patel during a briefing. Photo: UNB.
Principal Deputy Spokesperson of US State Department Vedant Patel during a briefing. Photo: UNB.

After the White House, the US Department of State has also trashed reports that claimed the United States was involved in former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

"That's laughable," Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a regular briefing in Washington on August 13.

He said any implication that the United States was involved in Sheikh Hasina's resignation is absolutely false.

"We have seen a lot of disinformation in recent weeks," Patel said.

He said they remain incredibly committed to strengthening information integrity across the digital ecosystem, especially with their partners in South Asia.

Earlier, the White House ruled out any involvement of the United States behind the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, stressing that it is false.

"So, we have had no involvement at all. Any reports or rumours that the United States government was involved in these events is simply, simply false. That is not true," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a press briefing on August 12.

She said this is a choice for and by the Bangladeshi people. 

"We believe that the Bangladeshi people should determine the future of the Bangladeshi government, and that's where we stand," said the White House press secretary.

"Any allegations, certainly, we will continue to say, and I have said here, is simply not true," she added.

A journalist mentioned that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has reported to allies that she was thrown out or forced to be out of power because the U.S. wanted to have one of the islands given to them. 

And since — because they didn't agree to it, she was forced to resign, the questioner mentioned.

The press secretary said they are going to continue to monitor the situation.

