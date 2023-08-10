Risky buildings: Provide evidence for objections about Rajuk evaluation, says chairman

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 10:34 pm

"Until they can prove it with tests, our report will stand correct,” he said while addressing a seminar at the National Institute of Mass Communication in the capital on Thursday

Rajuk logo. Photo: Courtesy
If anyone has objections regarding risky building assessments of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) , they must conduct a test on their own and submit evidence in support of their argument, said Rajuk Chairman Anisur Rahman Miah.

"Several buildings from Rajuk have been declared risky after testing. If anyone has any objection [regarding the assessment of] these buildings, they will have to conduct a test on their own initiative and submit a report to us. Until they can prove it with tests, our report will stand correct," he said while addressing a seminar on the role of media in reducing risks of urban development at the National Institute of Mass Communication in the capital on Thursday (10 August).

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, he said, 'We didn't just identify a building as risky just by its name. We have detailed test reports in this regard. Anyone can evaluate it. But there is no alternative to removing dangerous buildings to build a safer city."

He also said Dhaka's city corporations construct buildings as per their own plans.

He said, "The law has given them that power, but when an accident happens somewhere, everyone blames Rajuk first. Besides, many buildings have been built in Motijheel, Banani outside Rajuk, the problems of which cannot be solved by Rajuk.

"For this, the decision of the upper house will be required. Even the buildings of Buet are not constructed with Rajuk's permission."

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

