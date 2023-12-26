Urbanisation, climate change, NCDs, and localisation major challenges for sustainable health solutions: Study

As the global community races against time to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030, the urgency to accelerate progress on SDG3, focusing on health, has taken centre stage. The Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), in collaboration with Jagrata Juba Shangha (JJS), has undertaken a research initiative named 'Resilient Urban System for Health (RUSH)' within the Khulna City Corporation (KCC).

A dissemination workshop on Tuesday (26 December) at Hotel Sarina, Dhaka, provided a platform to unveil the study's findings. The session, moderated by Hossain Zillur Rahman, Executive Chairman of PPRC, featured welcome remarks by Muhammad Emranul Haq, Consortium Program Manager at Concern Worldwide Bangladesh, and ATM Zakir Hossain, Executive Director of JJS.

Rahman commenced the presentations, emphasising the need for a partnership approach involving diverse stakeholders, such as development groups, local actors, and NGOs. He highlighted Bangladesh's commendable health system performance during natural calamities, innovative measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need for recognizing and addressing gaps in the urban public health structure.

Identifying four key challenges – Urbanization, Climate Change, Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), and Localization/System Resilience – Dr. Rahman underscored the importance of building resilience in the health system. Dr. Hasnat M Alamgir, Study Coordinator and Professor at Southeast University, provided an overview of the project's objectives, methodology, and key findings from beneficiary, provider, and authority perspectives.

Discussants included Dr Shapon Kumar Halder, Chief Health Officer, KCC, Dr. Professor Syed Abdul Hamid, Institute of Health Economics, Dhaka University and Dr. Professor Md Abul Faiz, Former DG, DGHS.

The discussion called for increased government involvement, larger-scale events, and addressing bureaucracy in both administrative and health cadres. Another speaker emphasized the need for effective medical waste management, highlighting the gap in clinics maintaining waste management plants. The proposal for a public-private partnership to build medical waste plants was proposed. The importance of localizing health initiatives, allocating budgets, and defining roles for successful implementation were stressed. Dr Professor Abul Faiz, Former DG, DGHS, emphasized the need for system resilience, and promoting community engagement.

 "There is no one solution for urban health systems", special guest of the event, Manish Kumar Agrawal of Concern Worldwide, emphasized the complexity of urban health issues and the necessity for multiple solutions. Challenges identified included time and cost affordability, low government health budget allocation, and the importance of exploring new models involving the private sector to sustain urban healthcare and increase revenue for public health investments. A M M Nasiruddin, Advisor, Health, PPRC, drew attention to the lack of health services for persons with disabilities and the overemphasis on C-sections.

The Resilient Urban System for Health (RUSH) project, sponsored and supported by Concern Worldwide, seeks to address challenges in the urban health system through evidence-based, resilient, and participatory decision-making processes. The project aims to engage stakeholders and employ community-based approaches to understand urbanization, urban health challenges, and climate-induced migration.

Dr. Hossain Zillur Rahman, Executive Chairman, emphasized the importance of rethinking advocacy, extending the audience beyond the government to include local government, society, elected officials, and the private sector. While acknowledging existing gaps, he highlighted the diverse initiatives in progress and stressed the need for continuous innovation.

Rahman emphasized the dynamic nature of society and the importance of streamlining learning to act as a force for change. Beyond mere study, he emphasized the necessity of packaging these learnings in a way that can effectively drive advocacy. Cost considerations were acknowledged as an issue, with a specific call to draw insights from urban primary healthcare experiences.

He also focused on the pivotal role of Local Government Institutions (LGI) as the main actors, emphasising that Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) should not be the sole drivers. In conclusion, he encouraged viewing learnings as powerful tools for change, driving positive transformation. In conclusion, Dr. Rahman called for collaborative efforts to address challenges and enhance urban health outcomes nationwide

Bangladesh / health

