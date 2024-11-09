Urban planning being compromised due to commercial mindset of some engineers: BIP

Adil Muhammad Khan, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), has blamed the commercial mindset of certain unscrupulous architects and civil engineers for disrupting the country's overall planning.

He made these remarks at a seminar titled "Let's Plan the Whole Country, Build an Equitable and Balanced Bangladesh," organised by BIP in celebration of its Golden Jubilee and World Town Planning Day 2024 at the Planners Tower conference hall in Dhaka yesterday.

BIP's General Secretary Sheikh Muhammad Mehedi Ahsan moderated the seminar, while BIP Vice-President Syed Shahriar Amin and Board Member Uswatun Mahera Khushi presented key features.

Adil Muhammad Khan said that planning is crucial for Bangladesh's progress, not only for urban planners but for the nation's overall development.

He likened the role of a city planner to that of a parent, saying that just as parents ensure their children have proper play spaces and study areas, every city resident deserves a humane environment that fosters personal growth.

He also criticised the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh for not addressing affordable housing.

He urged everyone that there must be a demand from ordinary citizens to ensure safe and healthy villages and cities. If people want safe cities, the country will also be planned accordingly, he added.

BIP's General Secretary Sheikh Muhammad Mehedi Ahsan said that 11 commissions are currently working to shape Bangladesh's future governance structure to address inequality.

He said that given the present situation, urban areas should be prioritised to steer development in a more equitable direction.

Sheikh Muhammad Mehedi also said the challenges urban planners face, describing their profession as one of the most discriminated against due to its multidisciplinary nature, which is often overlooked in job placements.

He stressed the importance of collaborating with the government to implement BIP's spatial planning framework.

BIP Vice-President Syed Shahriar Amin said that despite Bangladesh's progress, equitable, transparent, and accountable social structures that ensure economic freedom and balanced development are still lacking.

He said that structural reform is essential in governance and planning practices to secure a just society.

He also said that effective spatial planning can optimise resource use, address inequality, and ensure balanced development for all regions, embodying the humanitarian principles of the planning profession.