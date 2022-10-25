Uprooted trees, waterlogging disrupt city life

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 02:19 pm

Uprooted trees, waterlogging disrupt city life

Photo: TBS
Cyclone Sitrang has uprooted many trees in some places in Dhaka city that disrupting vehicular movement today.

The city-dwellers are also suffering due to waterlogging caused by Monday's incessant rain.

After the cyclonic storm crossed Dhaka last night and its adjacent divisions, roadside trees were found fallen at some 200 places in Dhaka on Tuesday morning, sources from the City Corporations, Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate, and Traffic Division confirmed.

Reportedly, no one in the capital was hurt by the cyclonic storm that gushed over the city from Monday evening till Tuesday dawn.

However, in Munshiganj's Lauhjong upazila, a mother and daughter died after a tree fell above their house around 10:30pm on Monday. The father and son of the family were seriously injured.  

At least a hundred different-sized trees were uprooted in Dhaka south, including ten big trees in Area 1 (Dhanmondi 3 & 10, IEB, TSC, Circuit House road), four in Area 2 (Shantinagar, Chanmari Intersection), Area 3 (Nilkhet, Buet, Bakshibazar Bashiruddin Park and Alia Madrasah) and Area 4 (Maniknagar Bhooter Bari restaurant, Sayedabad Wonder Land park and Dayaganj).

Photo: TBS
Besides, nearly a hundred medium and small-sized trees were uprooted in the city.

Except for some big trees, almost all the trees were removed - until filing this report - with the help of local police, traffic division, and fire service.

The cyclonic storm that swept over the city at 70km per hour wind speed along with heavy rain, created some water holes on its way. Although clogged water at most places in the city receded shortly after it stopped raining, the capital's Green road area experienced water logging due to delayed action taken by the local authority.

