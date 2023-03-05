Updated info about cases to be learned through 'soltrack' system: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said his ministry is committed to providing justice swiftly and transparently through the digital process and launched the newly developed 'soltrack' system in continuation of that pledge.



"Service seekers would be able to learn updated information about cases through this online case tracking system," he said at a function to launch the system innovated by Law and Justice Division at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) here in the capital.



The law minister at the function said the solicitor wing of the Law and Justice Division conducts and manages the cases at both the divisions of the Supreme Court for all the government institutions.



"On many occasions, government institutions remain unaware about the current status of their respective cases. They would be able to learn updated information about their cases through this system and take necessary action swiftly. This would help in protecting government interests in pending cases at apex court," he added.



Deputy Secretary of Law and Justice Division AKM Kamal Uddin launched the soltrack system (https://soltrack.gov.bd) at the function, which was addressed by the law minister as chief guest. Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar presided over the function.



"Establishing rule of law at all levels of independent Bangladesh and ensuring highest service for the people in state system, was one of the dreams of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is successfully fulfilling that dream by taking the service to the doorsteps of people by utilising information technology," the law minister further said.



Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, who addressed the function as special guest, said the government side gets defeated in most of the cases as the cases are not presented properly. After the defeat, the government side appeals, commotion takes place, blame game starts, he added.

The cabinet secretary hoped that this tracking system would create an opportunity to come out of the culture of blame game.