'Upazilas need specialised hospitals, not mega projects'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 06:36 pm

Mujibul Haque Chunnu
Mujibul Haque Chunnu

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Labour and Employment Md Mujibul Haque has emphasised the need for building specialised hospitals in upazilas over implementing mega projects.

"I always say that I do not need a railway line underground, nor a flyover above. I need a specialised hospital in every upazila," he made the remarks while addressing as chief guest at the National Domestic Workers Conference 2022 in Krishibid Institution Auditorium Thursday (29 September).

Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) organised the event in collaboration with Oxfam in Bangladesh to demand the protection of domestic workers' rights and their inclusion in the Bangladesh's labour law.

Mujibul Haque further said, "Pay a visit to Dhaka Medical, Suhrawardy Medical College Hospitals. You will see that the patients are laid like corpses – in the bathrooms, on the balcony, everywhere. Why should this be the case?

"Why take big projects where people do not have the necessary facilities," he questioned.

The former labour state minister also spoke about the rights of domestic workers saying, "I have not found a single house owner in Dhaka who gives overtime pay or day-off to domestic workers who work beyond eight hours per day.

"No one does it – not even me. It is high time to address these issues," he urged.

Addressing the domestic workers, he said, "Do not be disappointed. You have to raise your own voice for your rights. Join and support organisations that work to protect your rights."

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Md Ehsan-E-Elahi remarked that the overall mindset needs to change.

"Do we take care of our housekeepers? Whatever the policy, the attitude toward them has to change first," he urged.

