Upazila Polls: Youth jailed for 6 months for casting fake vote in Faridpur

Bangladesh

UNB
29 May, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 03:42 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A mobile court on Wednesday sentenced a youth to six months imprisonment on the charge of casting fake vote at a polling station in Faridpur Sadar upazila as the third phase of the Upazila Parishad Election is underway in 87 upazilas.

The convict is identified as Arif Matubbar, 26, son of Dadan Matubbar of Mujircharkandi village under the Charnasipur union of the upazila.

Faridpur Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Shawon Hossain also fined the convict Tk 1000, in default of which he will have to suffer two more days in jail.

Magistrate Shawon said the youth was jailed under section 72 of 'Upazila Parishad Election Rules-2013' for casting a fake vote at Abdul Hakim Matubbardangi Government Primary School centre.

