Upazila chairman association leaders demand punishment of Cumilla lawmaker

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 10:38 pm

Bangladesh Upazila Parishad Association leaders have demanded exemplary punishment of the Cumilla-4 lawmaker Razi Mohammad Fakhrul for assaulting an Upazila Parishad Chairman Abul Kalam Azad during a party meeting at the National Parliament recently.   

At a press conference on Sunday at Dhaka Reporter's Unity in the capital, they have threatened that all the upazila chairmen and vice-chairmen will resign together if Fakhrul is not punished.

Association President Harun-ur Rashid said that the dignity of the public representatives and politicians has been ruined through the incident. They have been waiting for a peaceful political solution and punishment of the culprits within next month. 

On 16 July, a meeting of the Cumilla Debidwar Upazila Awami League Council Preparation Committee was held at the LD Hall of the National Parliament Building. At one stage, lawmaker Razi Mohammad Fakhrul allegedly started hitting and kicking Upazila Chairman Abul Kalam Azad. 

The upazila parishad association leaders announced to observe several peaceful activities until the accused lawmaker is punished.    

Harun –ur Rashid said that they will submit a memorandum to the speaker on 2 September, submit an application to the Prime Minister to take administrative action on 7 September, organise an assembly in Dhaka with all upazila chairmen, vice-chairmen and female vice-chairmen from across the country in Dhaka on 15 September and resign together after failure of all these attempts by informing the PM and the people of the relevant areas.

