Don't allow fallen fascists to return : Fakhrul

The public must remain vigital to ensure that fascist forces cannot return in the future, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (3 November).

Speaking to reporters at an event organised to mark Dr Shahadat Hossain's assumption of office as the Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), he emphasised the need for building an "unyielding resistance" to permanently eradicate such forces.

"The popular leader of Chattogram City Corporation was elected through a competitive process, but the fascists of the Awami League forcibly took away that result," said Fakhrul.

Thanking the judiciary, he added, "The judiciary, through fair judgment, has declared Dr Shahadat the elected mayor."

He also expressed gratitude to the interim government for facilitating Dr Shahadat's oath-taking as the CCC Mayor following the court's ruling.

Referring to the recent student-led uprising, Fakhrul noted, "The fascists have been ousted through a people's revolution. To prevent their return in the future, fascism must be eradicated permanently through the people's unyielding resistance."

He also expressed hope for a free and fair election, calling for transparency and justice in the democratic process.

After assuming office as CCC Mayor, Dr Shahadat Hossain expressed his commitment to fulfilling the vision of BNP leaders Tarique Rahman and Khaleda Zia, aiming to make the city corporation a "Green and Clean Chattogram City Corporation."

"If Chattogram prospers, Bangladesh will prosper," he said.

Several senior BNP leaders, including Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Joint Secretary General Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel, along with BNP leaders from Chattogram's metropolitan and divisional units, were present at the tribute ceremony.