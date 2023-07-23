Unskilled drivers, reckless driving among 16 reasons for road accidents: SCRF

Bangladesh

UNB
23 July, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 04:58 pm

Around 16 major causes have been identified behind road accidents, including unskilled drivers and reckless driving, according to the Shipping and Communications Reporters Forum (SCRF) .

The causes of road accidents include unfit vehicles; unskilled, unaware and unwell drivers; reckless driving; overtaking in violation of prevailing law and regulations; exhausted drivers and helpers due to no fixed weekend leave and working hours; dilapidated roads; significant number of risky turning points on national highways and inter-district roads; large number of motorcycles used commercially on long-distance roads; slow-moving three wheelers on highways; unskilled youths and minors on motorcycles; lack of capacity of the BRTA and irregularities and corruption of many officials and employees concerned; poor traffic management and shortage of highway police and other resources; lack of awareness and knowledge of traffic laws among the general public; tendency of drivers and pedestrians to disobey traffic laws; laxity of authorities concerned in enforcing existing laws; and extortion from vehicles at terminals and several roads, including highways.

After 17 people died and at least 30 others were injured when a passenger bus lost control and fell into a pond in Jhalakathi on Saturday, questions over road safety have again emerged, said a press release today.

According to the SCRF, 2,898 people died and 4,720 were injured in 2,781 road accidents across the country in the first six months of this year.

Among them, 1,079 motorcycle accidents killed 1,088 people.

The SCRF observed that the government's policy making body is sincere in preventing road accidents. However, there is also a lack of accountability from some officials and employees of the concerned government organisations.

The influence of owners and labour leaders in the transport sector, interference from political leaders including public representatives, and a lack of awareness among drivers, workers, passengers, and pedestrians are also responsible for accidents, reads the statement.

