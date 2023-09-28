Unsafe gas and power connections pose major threat to earthquake resilience: Disaster DG

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 September, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 09:35 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The government is contemplating the enforcement of mandatory safety measures as a prerequisite for obtaining bank loans for corporate and business ventures, Director General of the Department of Disaster Management Mizanur Rahman said on Wednesday (27 September)​​​​​​​.

He emphasised that unsafe gas supply lines and power connections pose a significant risk factor for earthquake resilience and said, "The impact of earthquake devastation can be multiplied in the absence of secured gas and electricity connections."

The disaster DG made the remark at an event in response to several recent fire incidents in capital markets that have adversely affected the businesses of thousands of traders.

Speaking as the chief guest at the program on earthquake resilience, he said introducing Artificial Intelligence for disaster prevention is crucial in today's context.

The event, titled 'Sharing the Journey of SUPER Project,' marked the completion of the Strengthening Urban Public-Private Programming for Earthquake Resilience (SUPER) project consortium and was organised by ActionAid Bangladesh, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), United Purpose, and World Vision Bangladesh.

Speakers at the event stressed the importance of reducing disaster risk for building a Smart Bangladesh. They called for proactive initiatives, involving the government, NGOs, and private sector stakeholders in building a disaster-resilient Smart Bangladesh.

Senior Vice President of DCCI, SM Golam Farooq Alamgir said, "Despite being considered as the development role model in the current world, Bangladesh is still known globally as one of the most vulnerable countries in terms of natural disasters with far-reaching adverse consequences in every sphere of life including business.

"To overcome the unexpected disaster risk, we need to implement comprehensive disaster risk reduction strategies including preparedness, mitigation and recovery measures through the collaboration of various government, NGO and private sector stakeholders in compliance with the UNDRR Sendai Framework (2015 – 2030). Only then it is possible to build a smart Bangladesh."

The program also highlighted the significance of disaster risk reduction in sustainable development, urging the public to be prepared to face disasters and conduct development activities with safety and risk considerations in mind.

Under the SUPER project, the first-ever Private Sector Emergency Operation Center (PEOC) in Bangladesh and South Asia was established, and a webpage was launched to provide various emergency information and services. A total of 1,640 companies have been listed in PEOC company database.

During the event, it was revealed that frequent flash floods in the Chattogram Hill Tracts have become a growing concern, and flood and riverbank erosion are major reasons for climate migrations.

The research findings also indicated that around half of climate migrants have to take loans for their livelihood, with many initially moving to district towns.

