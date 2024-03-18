Unrest on Myanmar side of Teknaf border again

18 March, 2024, 03:40 pm
People on the border were gripped with fear after a sudden explosion of about 20 mortar shells on Sunday night

Firing at Ghumdhum border on 9 February 2024. File Photo: TBS
Firing at Ghumdhum border on 9 February 2024. File Photo: TBS

After several days of calm, sound of gunshots and shelling inside Myanmar was again heard from the border areas of Teknaf's Subrang union and Hnila union starting Sunday (17 March) morning.

Locals including public representatives said at least 20 to 30 mortar shell explosions were heard along with intermittent firing across the border of Chowdhury Para in Hnila and Shah Porir Dwip in Subrang.

The clashes are taking place in Nakpura area, Dhankhali, Hasurata, Naikhongdia, Garjandia and Sankhadabeel near Maungdaw town in Rakhine state of Myanmar, they said. 

Hnila Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Rashed Mahmood Ali said, "Myanmar's armed group Arakan Army (AA) has been fighting with the armed forces in Myanmar's Rakhine for more than a month and a half. Incidents of firing, mortar shelling and throwing grenades are happening on both sides."

People on the border were gripped with fear after a sudden explosion of about 20 mortar shells on Sunday night, he added.

Teknaf Mayor Mujibur Rahman said at least 13 villages including Jaliapara, Chowdhurypara, Kulalpara, Dailpara, Hungerdale of Teknaf Municipality were shaken by the loud mortar shell explosion at night.

Mohammad Siddique, a toll collector at Shahparir Dwip jetty, said he heard several gunshots and heavy shelling from inside Myanmar in the early hours of Monday (18 March) during Sehri across the Naf River.

Fishermen who ply on the Naf River are now anxious about going fishing amid this conflict, he added. 

Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB)'s Teknaf 2 battalion Commander Lt. Col. Mohiuddin Ahmed said the situation in Rakhine state is closely monitored by the BGB. 

BGB patrols have been increased especially at Naf river and border to prevent infiltration, he added.

Myanmar Conflict / Bangladesh / Border

