Unpaid wages: Joint forces take three official of Generation Next Fashions into custody

Law enforcement agencies have taken three officials of Generation Next Fashions, an export-oriented textile and apparel manufacturing company, over not paying wages to the workers of its factory in Ashulia.

They are currently under the custody of law enforcement agencies, Abu Bakr Siddique, officer-in-charge of the station, told The Business Standard today (22 October).

The officials include a deputy managing director (DMD) and the sister of the owner of the factory, said Abu Bakr.

However, details regarding the identities of the Next Fashions officials could not be confirmed immediately.

"We may be able to give good news in a short time regarding the payment of the dues of the workers of Generation Next Fashions. A total of three persons, including a female director of the company, are in the custody of the law and order forces. Discussions are underway to resolve the issue," said the Ashulia OC.

Workers of Generation Next Fashions have been protesting by blocking the Nabinagar-Chandra road in Savar demanding their wages since yesterday, effectively halting vehicular movement on the road.

They finally withdrew the blockade after 31 hours this evening in the face of police actions.

"We all sympathise with the logical demands of the workers blocking the road. As a step to meet their demands, the joint forces brought the DMD of the factory, the sister of the factory owner, under custody. In addition, if necessary, the workers were informed that the factory goods and the factory would be systematically sold to collect the arrears," the OC added.