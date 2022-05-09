UNO’s car kills journalist in Natore

UNO’s car kills journalist in Natore

A local journalist was killed in Singra upazila of Natore after Naldanga Upazila Nirbahi Officer's (UNO) car hit his motorcycle.

Sohel Ahmed Jibon, 36, Singra upazila correspondent of Daily Duranta Sangbad and also an assistant teacher of Sherkol Agpara Bondor High School was killed Monday (9 May).

According to police and witnesses, Naldanga UNO Sukhmoy Sarker's car hit Sohel's motorcycle in front of Ningoin Filling Station in Singra around 10:30am, leaving Sohel seriously injured. 

A fire service rescue team rushed to the spot and admitted Sohel to upazila health complex. He was later shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 11:45am.

Naldanga UNO Sukhmoy Sarker and Singra UNO MM Samirul Islam visited the accident spot.

Jhalmalia highway police outpost Officer-in-Charge Rejwanul Islam said police were investigating the reason behind the accident.

