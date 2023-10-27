UNOPS Executive Director Jorge Moreira to visit Bangladesh Saturday

UN Under-Secretary-General and UNOPS Executive Director Jorge Moreira da Silva will make his first visit to Bangladesh since taking office on 17 April of this year.

During his two-day mission, on 28-29 October, the Executive Director will meet the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as well as other senior government officials, development partners and representatives of UN entities to strengthen the partnership between UNOPS and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is currently the Vice President of UNOPS Executive Board and will take over the Presidency in 2024.

The UNOPS Executive Director will meet PM Hasina on 29 October to discuss how UNOPS could support Bangladesh on its journey towards achieving Agenda 2030.

Jorge Moreira da Silva will also visit the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) in Mohakhali, where UNOPS, together with partners such as National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) and with funding from the Global Fund, is constructing oxygen plant facilities to support the national healthcare system.

During this visit, the UNOPS Executive Director will also discuss potential collaboration in health systems strengthening with healthcare professionals.

Speaking about this visit, Moreira da Silva, said: "UNOPS has been supporting sustainable development in Bangladesh for over 20 years. We now look forward to continuing our work in a stronger partnership with the Government of Bangladesh, to support the country's renewed commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and to build a sustainable, resilient and inclusive future for the people."

Jorge Moreira da Silva's visit to Bangladesh serves as an important milestone in furthering the collaboration between UNOPS and the Government of Bangladesh to enhance sustainable development in the region. The United Nations and UNOPS remain committed to working closely with Bangladesh to achieve its development goals.