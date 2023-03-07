Unnatural death case filed over Science Lab explosion

Police have filed an unnatural death case following the explosion on the third floor of a commercial building in Dhaka's Science Lab that killed three people and injured dozens.

"A case has been filed over Sunday's explosion at Shirin Mansion in Science Lab," Sharif Md Faruquzzaman, assistant commissioner of police (New Market zone), confirmed to The Business Standard on Tuesday (7 March).

The explosion that rocked the area in the vicinity of the Priyangan Shopping Centre on Mirpur Road killed three on the spot leaving at least 50 hurt in the incident.

The deceased are – Shafikuzzaman, Abdul Mannan and Tushar – all employees of New Generation Co Ltd, a supplier and seller of stationery products.

A day after the deadly blast, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) declared the "Shireen Mansion" building "risky" and hung a banner in the building with the declaration.

Currently, police and other agencies are carrying out an investigation into the incident.